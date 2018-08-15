Etihad Airways, Al Nassr FC announce partnership

The multi-season partnership was signed on Wednesday at Etihad Airways’ Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by senior members of both organisations’ leadership teams.

Players from the football club were also in Abu Dhabi for the announcement, including Saudi national players, Mohammed Al-Sahlawi; and Ibrahim Ghaleb; and international stars Ahmed Musa and Noureddine Amrabat.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "This agreement signals the start of an exciting new partnership between Al Nassr, one of Saudi Arabia’s best-known football clubs, and Etihad Airways. We look forward to our teams working together to promote the two brands in our home markets as well as across the region."