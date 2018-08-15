Alonso to retire from Formula One at end of season

The 37-year-old Spaniard -- who has 32 Grand Prix wins to his credit in 17 seasons -- has become increasingly disenchanted with Formula One as the once all-powerful McLaren team have fallen way off the pace.

Alonso -- who in 2005 became the youngest ever Formula One world champion while driving for Renault before defending his title the following year -- has garnered 44 points this season and is ninth in the drivers' championship.

Alonso went on to drive for McLaren for a year in 2007 followed by a return to Renault and then four years at Ferrari, before beginning his second spell with McLaren in 2015.

"I have seen you (Formula One) changing, sometimes for good, others, in my opinion, for bad," said Alonso, who on three occasions finished runner-up in the drivers' championship while at Ferrari.

"And this year, while still driving at my best, is how I want to remember you."

Alonso, whose best finish for McLaren so far was 10th in 2016, said he would carry on endeavouring to finish with a flourish.

"After 17 wonderful years in this amazing sport, it's time for me to make a change and move on," said Alonso in a statement.

"There are still several Grands Prix to go this season, and I will take part in them with more commitment and passion than ever."

He left the door slightly ajar, saying in a statement posted on the McLaren website he could return when it is "the right moment for me to be back in the series", but the personal message on his Twitter account sounded like a farewell.