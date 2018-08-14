Tottenham delay opening of new stadium due to safety issues

The London club had been hoping to play their first match at their new White Hart Lane stadium against Liverpool on September 15.

But in a statement on Monday, Tottenham said it would now be at least two more months before they could christen the new ground.

"Recent testing and commissioning has now shown issues with the critical safety systems," the statement read.

"We are reviewing the situation and planned timetable to rectify and re-test, after which we shall be in a better position to outline a revised timetable."

In addition to the Liverpool game, the test events planned for August 27 and September 1 have been postponed.

The Premier League clash with Cardiff on October 6 and the NFL match between the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks will both be played at Wembley.

"We know this will be disappointing for all our season tickets holders, premium members and our fans worldwide," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said.

"We appreciate the support our partner the NFL has shown since the extent of this issue became evident today.

"At the start of the project we asked for your support during what we knew would be a complex and challenging build and now we ask for your continued patience and forbearance."