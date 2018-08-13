Tougher tests await, but Klopp's Liverpool live up to title hype

Mohamed Salah opened his account for the season, Sadio Mane scored twice and Daniel Sturridge added a late fourth in an impressive display by Klopp's men as £65 million ($83 million) goalkeeper Alisson Becker kept a clean sheet on debut.

Liverpool haven't been crowned champions of England since 1989/90 and finished 25 points behind City last season.

But after reaching the Champions League final in May and spending more than anyone else in the Premier League in the off-season, there is palpable belief that wait will come to an end in May.

"We know about our expectations and noticed the very positive atmosphere around us in the whole pre-season," said Klopp.

"It's good people are positive, but the season again will be unbelievably hard."

Klopp has tried to keep a lid on expectations given the gap to City last season despite spending a reported £170 million.

"We cannot be anything different than the challenger because we have not won anything since I've been in (charge), a long time. We have to invest more, fight more," he added.

"West Ham will play a good season but they are not the (Manchester) Uniteds or (Manchester) Citys. We have to be ready week in, week out for the different challenges."