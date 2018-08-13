Neymar on the mark as PSG up and running under Tuchel

The Brazilian star, who scored 19 times in 20 league games before fracturing his foot last season, struck just 10 minutes into his first start for the club in almost six months.

Adrien Rabiot netted a second for PSG before half-time and Timothy Weah, the son of 1995 Ballon d'Or winner and Liberia president George Weah, rounded out the victory with his first league goal.

Gianluigi Buffon also produced a couple of sharp saves on his home bow in goal for PSG as coach Thomas Tuchel made a winning start at the Parc des Princes.

"We played a good match with lots of intensity, especially in the first half. In the second half we managed things a bit more because we're not yet at 100%," PSG captain Thiago Silva told Canal+.

"Some players arrived late (for pre-season) and are not ready, like myself for example. At the end of the match I had lots of cramps, but well done to all the team for the match we played today. We're going to make more progress."

German Tuchel, who replaced Unai Emery on a two-year deal, was without a host of first-team regulars as PSG's trio of World Cup winners -- Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola -- showed off the trophy to fans before kick-off.

Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti were also absent as Tuchel handed starts to youngsters Colin Dagba and Stanley N'Soki in defence, and fellow 19-year-old Antoine Bernede in midfield.

After appearing in a 15-minute cameo at the end of last weekend's 4-0 rout of Monaco in the Champions Trophy in China, Neymar made a long-awaited return to the line-up in Paris.

He needed little time to leave his mark as Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba was punished for a sloppy pass, with Christopher Nkunku setting Neymar up for a calm, side-footed finish on his left foot.

Buffon, who was expected to retire at the end of last season before electing for a new adventure abroad, became the oldest PSG player in Ligue 1 history at 40 years and six months.

The 2006 World Cup winner was called into action for the first time midway through the opening period when Malik Tchokounte's firm volley forced Buffon to punch to safety.