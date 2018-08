Roussillon is the fifth summer signing made by Wolfsburg as they look to improve after two seasons spent fighting relegation.

The 25-year-old full back Roussillon has agreed a four-year deal to 2022, joining Felix Klaus, Daniel Ginczek, Pavao Pervan and Wout Weghorst in strengthening the Wolfsburg squad.

Wolfsburg begin the next Bundesliga campaign at home to Schalke on August 25.