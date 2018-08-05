Barcelona agree deal to sign Bayern's Arturo Vidal

Vidal, 31, moves for a reported fee of 20 million euros (23.2 million dollars) and will sign a three-year contract with the Spanish champions.

"Thank you to FC Bayern and all the fans. I very much enjoyed my time in Munich," Vidal said. "I'd like to thank the club for giving me the chance to take on another new challenge with Barcelona."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also thanked Vidal for his "significant contribution to the great successes" the club enjoyed over the past three years.

"He always led from the front in important matches, and we could always rely on him," he said.

Barcelona said the agreement was pending a medical examination to be undertaken by Vidal in the next few days.

After Paulinho's departure to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde wanted to bolster his team with a combative midfielder.

Vidal missed the final months of the Bundesliga season with a knee injury he sustained in April.

After signing for Bayern from Juventus in 2015, Vidal won the German title three times as well as the German Cup in 2016.

He becomes Barcelona's fourth signing of the summer after Clement Lenglet, Arthur and Malcom.