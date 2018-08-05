Neymar returns as PSG thrash Monaco in China

Angel Di Maria's double fired PSG to their first silverware under new coach Thomas Tuchel as Neymar, long sidelined by a foot injury, came on as a late substitute.

Di Maria's thunderous free-kick opened the scoring on 33 minutes in searing heat and he grabbed PSG's fourth in injury time following strikes from youngsters Christopher Nkunku and Timothy Weah.

It was a comprehensive win for the reigning French champions in the season's curtain-raiser, even without Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani who are yet to return after the World Cup.

PSG start their Ligue 1 title defence on Sunday, August 12, with a home match against Caen.

"I'm very happy, because we won our first final. It's great, winning 4-0 is incredible," said the 44-year-old Tuchel.

"I really like the fact that we played as a team. It was a very young team and the conditions were very hard, but we played with a lot of intensity."

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel was drenched in champagne by his players during his post-match press conference, like Didier Deschamps was after France's World Cup triumph last month.

Captain Thiago Silva said he hopes there is plenty more to come from his new coach, as big-spending PSG look to finally make a mark in the Champions League.

"It's good, he's brought in a lot of positive things, responsibility, but always trying to be happy," said Brazil centre-back Silva.

"I think that everyone deserved this result, especially the staff who have arrived, brought a lot of positive things and changed a lot.

"I hope it's just the beginning."