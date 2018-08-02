Higuain to have medical with AC Milan

"A new adventure is beginning," Higuain was quoted by the ANSA agency as saying while the Gazzetta dello Sport published a video showing the forward arriving in Milan.

The 30-year-old is widely expected to complete the transfer from Juventus, who need to make space in their squad and budget following the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Higuain will first move on loan to Milan, who will have the option of making the move permanent.

Ronaldo cost Juventus 112 million euros (131 million dollars), raising the Serie A record fee from the 90 million euros Juve paid Napoli for Higuain in 2016.

The clubs are also on the verge of agreeing a return to Juventus from Milan for Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci with Mattia Caldara going the other way from Turin.