The 24-year-old Greek international Kapino will battle number one Jiri Pavlenka and veteran Jaroslav Drobny for playing time.

"There are many great keepers in this team and I'm certain that we will give our all in every training and match to help the team as much as possible," Kapino said.

Bremen, who begin the new Bundesliga season August 25 against Hanover, did not specify the length of contract Kapino has