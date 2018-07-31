Fulham secure permanent signing of Serbia striker Mitrovic

The 23-year-old, who scored 12 goals in 17 games on loan at Fulham last season, signed a five-year contract, said the newly promoted side on their website.

Mitrovic played for Serbia at the World Cup finals this summer, and Fulham hope he will prosper on their return to the Premier League.

"I'm very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player," Mitrovic told the club's website. "I'm happy to the moon and back.

"This is a big club and last year we made history, we did big things, and I want to continue this. We want to keep making big things, and with all the fans behind us, I think we can go far."