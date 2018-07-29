Sub Silva scores twice as Man City rallies to beat Bayern

Two goals from substitute Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City come from 2-0 down to end a run of two defeats in this International Champions Cup campaign with youngster Lukas Nmecha scoring in between.

Mahrez, however, went down twice with what looked like an ankle problem. He was eventually forced off after just 27 minutes and looked in discomfort.

With the traditional English season opener - the Community Shield - taking place next Sunday at Wembley against Chelsea, coach Guardiola will assess the Algerian's fitness as the start of the Premier League campaign looms into view.

Meanwhile Guardiola's squad flew back to Manchester at the end of the Saturday match.

City's opening games against Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool had both ended in narrow defeats, but with Guardiola opting for familiarity -- eight players in the starting lineup here had begun all three games of this US tour -- it was another young side full of running.

"We analyzed our mistakes in the previous games and did it better against Bayern Munich," said Guardiola. "We were able to play good and overcome the situation when we were 2-0 down."

Bayern's main men Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery looked dangerous on the ball, yet with Mahrez afforded plenty of space in midfield the English champions dominated the early stages and really should have opened the scoring.

Mahrez, who had already spent a few minutes getting treatment after being challenged, sent German-born City striker Nmecha through only for his shot be saved by Sven Ulreich.

It wasn't long before Nmecha had the opportunity to make amends as another classy through ball from Mahrez set him free, but this time he was denied by the post.

That was to prove a costly couple of misses because on 14 minutes, Bayern were ahead.