Time has come for Liverpool to win trophies: Klopp

They have spent more than 170 million pounds (223 million dollars) – including a goalkeeper-record 67 million pounds for Roma's Alisson – as they seek their first silverware in seven seasons.

Liverpool have lost three-cup finals since Klopp took over as manager in October 2015 and won their last league title 28 years ago.

Brazil's Alisson last week joined Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri as the big-name pre-season arrivals.

"The new players will make us stronger 100 per cent," Klopp said.

"We will go again for the championship and each kind of cup but that does not mean I can sit here and say we will get it.

"We have the highest ambitions, 100 per cent."

Liverpool begin their English Premier League season at home to West Ham United on August 12.