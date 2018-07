The 36-year-old Federer said he needs to be prudent about how many tournaments he plays in a season.

"But unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year," said world number two Federer.

Organisers said the event, which takes place August 4-12 at Toronto's York University, will feature 19 of the top 20 players in the world.