Nadal stays top of ATP world rankings

Nadal has a best 9,310 points to stay comfortably ahead of Swiss rival Roger Federer on 7,080.

Serbia's Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic remains 10th while the only change above him sees Dominic Thiem of Austria gain one spot at the cost of American John Isner.

ATP top 10 as of July 23 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (1) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9,310 points

2. (2) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7,080

3. (3) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5,665

4. (4) Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5,395

5. (5) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4,655

6. (6) Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4,610

7. (7) Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3,905

8. (9) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3,665

9. (8) John Isner, United States, 3,490

10. (10) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3,355