Mexico veteran Marquez confirms retirement from football

"Simply thank you!" the 39-year-old wrote on Twitter. The 'Mexican Kaiser' said he was happy with his 22-year professional career which included two Champions League victories with Barcelona and 147 international caps.

Marquez had previously announced his intention to step down after the tournament in Russia. He leaves as one of the greatest players to represent El Tri.

Not only is he in the small group of players [with compatriot Antonio Carbajal and Germany's Lothar Matthaeus] who have played in five World Cups but he is the only player to have played five last-16 matches.

Aged 39 years and 139 days he is also the oldest player to compete in a World Cup finals knockout match since Stanley Matthews, who was six days older when he competed for England in 1954.

His final World Cup was not without controversy, however, as Marquez was black-listed by the US treasury for alleged links to Mexican drug cartels.

Although he has not been charged with a crime, American companies boycotted Marquez in Russia, not wanting him anywhere near their logos in case they were fined by the US government.

In his statement, Marquez said he would "always be connected to football" without giving details of future plans.