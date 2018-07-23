Hamilton's German GP victory under threat for aborted pit stop

The stewards summoned him to investigate a possible breach of the International Motoring Federation (FIA) Sporting Code when he crossed a line between the pit entry lane and the race circuit.

Hamilton stormed from 14th on the grid to win the rain-hit race and regain the leadership of the world championship after title rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out in the treacherous conditions.

Hamilton chose to stay out on his ultra-soft tyres during the safety sar period that followed Vettel's accident, swerving away from pitting and crossing a patch of grass to re-join the straight.

The stewards summoned Hamilton citing the code which states: "Except in cases of force majeure (accepted as such by the stewards), the crossing, in any direction, of the line separating the pit entry and the track by a car entering the pit lane is prohibited."