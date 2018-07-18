Italian football rocked as Bari, Cesena go bankrupt

The two competed last season in Serie B, Italy's second tier, with Bari coming close to promotion to Serie A via the play-offs before defeat to Cittadella ended their dreams.

But things have turned a lot darker for fans, as the club - founded 110 years ago - closes its gates after a purchaser could not be found in time to meet Serie B's registration deadline of 6 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Monday.

Andrea Radrizzani, owner of English club Leeds United, was one who had attempted a takeover but it could not be agreed in time.

According to the website Football Italia, Italian rules stipulate that the mayor of Bari can now choose a group of investors to lead a phoenix club, which would be admitted to Serie D, the country's highest amateur league.

“This is a bad day, not only for football in Bari, but for the whole city,” Mayor Antonio Decaro said, in comments published on Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“It’s a day of defeat, which burns 1,000 times more than any defeat on the pitch. We tried everything possible, I perhaps even went beyond my remit as a mayor.

“I did it as a citizen and also as a fan."

Bari have often competed in Serie A and they have been home to some famous names in the past, with former England international David Platt starting his illustrious Italian career with the club in 1991.

Cesena, founded in 1940, are likewise no strangers to Italy's top flight. Their demise was delivered in blunt fashion by the board, who posted a curt statement on their website on Monday:

"AC Cesena announces that today's meeting of the board of directors has resolved to adhere to the bankruptcy petition filed by the public prosecutor."

Another Serie B side, Avellino, are thought to be scrambling for investment to avoid the same fate.