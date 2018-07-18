Australia's leading goal scorer Cahill announces retirement

The 38-year-old Cahill, who has scored 50 international goals in 107 caps, only made a substitute appearance for the Socceroos in their final group game at the World Cup in Russia, which ended in a 2-0 loss to Peru.

"Today's the day that I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos," Cahill said on his Twitter account. "No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country.

"Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge."