Croatia takes to streets to toast soccer team's historic run

The Croatia team return from the World Cup in Russia

Croatia achieved their best-ever result in the tournament in losing Sunday's match to France, surpassing the third place finish of 1998. "They lost the final, but won the world," was how daily newspaper Jutarnji List summed up the mood.

The celebration was broadcast live from the moment the team's plane - escorted by two fighter jets once inside Croatian air space - neared Zagreb airport.

Water cannons created a glistening arch that the plane taxied through, and a red carpet was rolled out for the players.

The team rode an open-topped bus towards the city centre through streets swamped with cheering crowds.

After an almost six-hour ride the bus reached Zagreb's central square, where more than 100,000 people had gathered under a sea of welcome banners and national flags.

Cheering erupted as he and his team-mates went up the makeshift stage one by one and addressed the crowd.