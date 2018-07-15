France train and talk on the eve of the World Cup final against Croatia in Moscow

France held an open practise session on Saturday at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium complex on the eve of the World Cup final against Croatia.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris spoke about their opponents and stressed the dangers that France face against a squad that have shown their incredible "moral values" throughout the tournament.

"They managed to qualify after extra time three times in a row, so it shows that there's something very special in this team" said Lloris.

"We do have a lot of respect for this team. We are going to need to perform at a very high level in order to win and with that in mind we are preparing for tomorrow physically and mentally" the France goalkeeper added.

Head coach Didier Deschamps, who won the World Cup as a player in 1998, pointed out that his players were very young and they should learn from the defeat to Portugal in the Euro 2016 final.

"They know very well what happened, they know unfortunately how it ended, so what happened two years ago must serve as a lesson for tomorrow" Deschamps said.