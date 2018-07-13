"Best World Cup ever" FIFA's Gianni Infantino

"The first remark is that for a couple of years I've been saying this will be the best World Cup ever. Today I can say it with more conviction because I lived it and you lived it. It is the best World Cup ever," Gianni Infantino, FIFA President said.

"Many congratulations to France and Croatia, who made it to the final. A unique final. A final we have never seen. There was a semi-final a few years ago between France and Croatia. It also shows the level of football at the top is very wide. It gives hope, the qualification of Croatia to the final, to all the teams, Belgium to the semi-final, to all the national teams, big or small doesn't exist anymore. It is about the quality of the 11 players on the pitch. I think this is extremely important. So congratulations to all of them," he added.