Belgium train and talk at team base near Moscow

Therefore, Roberto Martinez' side can make history on Saturday, 14th July if they beat England in the third-place match in Saint Petersburg.

Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Vincent Kompany and the rest of the starting eleven that played against France did not participate in Thursday's training session with the rest of the squad, and just worked out in the gym.

"The Red Devis" were beanten 1-0 by France in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, 10th July with Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti scoring the winner with a second-half header to set up a final clash against Croatia on Sunday, 15th July.

Belgium impressed against Brazil in the quarter-finals, but despite scoring 13 goals so far in the tournament, they could not find the back of the net against France.

England and Belgium played in the group stages with Belgium taking the win and all three points to finish top of Group G.

The teams had played before in the World Cup - they drew 4-4 in 1954 and England won 1-0 in 1990.