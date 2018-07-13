France train at their base as they continue preparations ahead of World Cup final

This will be France's third World Cup final in the last twenty years, winning in 1998 but losing in 2006.

France beat Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 final when they were captained by Didier Deschamps, now the coach of the national squad.

Deschamps' team will be looking to make amends for their defeat in the final of Euro 2016 when they were beaten 1-0 by Portugal in Paris.

This will be the first World Cup final in Croatia's history.

Their best finish was in the 1998 World Cup, when they were beaten 2-1 by France in the semi-final.