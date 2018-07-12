England arrive back at their base in Repino after semi-final defeat to Croatia

Gareth Southgate's side played in their first World Cup semi-final for 28 years on Wednesday (11th July), but they fell short in their quest to secure a first final appearance since 1966.

Kieran Trippier gave 'The Three Lions' the lead against Croatia after just five minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, but Ivan Perisic's 68th minute equaliser and Mario Mandzukic's finish in extra time sent the Eastern European nation to their first-ever World Cup final.

England will now play Belgium in the play-off for third place in Saint Petersburg on Saturday (14th July).