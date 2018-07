Kieran Trippier's free-kick after five minutes gave England a dream start to the semi-final but Croatia clawed their way back into the match and Ivan Perisic equalised with a 68th-minute volley.

Mandzukic was fastest to react to Perisic's header and shot past Jordan Pickford in the 109th minute to decide the game in the Luzhniki Stadium and send Croatia into their first ever World Cup final.