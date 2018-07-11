Croatia World Cup success shifts spotlight from scandal

For the past few weeks Luka Modric's side have been on everyone's lips in the country of around four million people.

As they prepare to face England on Wednesday, coach Zlatko Dalic and his players are celebrated as national heroes and their names are chanted on the streets throughout Croatia, while they are described as embodying courage, perfection and humility.

But only a month ago the situation was very different.

"Pray to God they lose it all!" read graffiti and banners, dating back from Euro 2016, notably in the coastal town of Split and the surrounding region.

"Each of your defeats makes us happy, Split wishes you the worst!" read a banner on a bridge in Split after a defeat by Brazil in a friendly in June.

Critics say that murky management within the Croatian football federation has led to huge animosity among many football fans and the public towards both the federation and football in general.

The country has been repeatedly punished by FIFA and UEFA over unruly fans known for throwing flares at matches and chanting fascist slogans.

Recently, Modric and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren were targeted over their links to the former boss of the Dinamo Zagreb club, businessman Zdravko Mamic, who was sentenced in June to six and a half years in prison in a multi-million-euro corruption case.

Mamic, widely seen as the real boss of the Croatian federation, is currently in hiding in Bosnia.

Both Modric and Lovren testified during Mamic's trial, over their transfers from Dinamo Zagreb.

The evidence given by Modric, visibly confused and unable to even remember the year he made his debut for the national squad, infuriated fans who feared it could have led to a reduced sentence for Mamic.

The Real Madrid midfielder was indicted over false testimony, punishable in theory by a jail sentence, while Lovren was also investigated.