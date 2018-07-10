Belgium train ahead of their semi-final against France

The final four teams in the 2018 World Cup were decided on Friday (6th July) and Saturday (7th July).

Belgium face France in Tuesday's (10th July) semi-final in Saint Petersburg, while England are up against Croatia in Wednesday's (11th July) fixture in Moscow.

Roberto Martinez's side knocked out five-time world champions Brazil in their quarter-final match on Friday (6th July).

A Fernandinho own goal and a Kevin De Bruyne strike put the European side 2-0 up at half time, but despite a Renato Augusto goal in the second half, Belgium held on to claim a spot in the semi-final.

Belgium's opponents France comfortably came through their tie against Uruguay, beating the South American side 2-0 thanks to goals from Raphael Varane and Antonie Griezmann.

The last time Belgium made it to this stage of the World Cup was 1986, where they finished fourth.

A win against France on Tuesday would see Belgium record their best World Cup finish in the nation's history.