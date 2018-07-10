Belgium train ahead of their semi-final against France

  • Tuesday 10, July 2018 in 10:02 AM
Sharjah24 – AP: Belgium trained on Monday (9th July) ahead of their World Cup semi-final match against France on Tuesday (10th July).
The final four teams in the 2018 World Cup were decided on Friday (6th July) and Saturday (7th July).
 
Belgium face France in Tuesday's (10th July) semi-final in Saint Petersburg, while England are up against Croatia in Wednesday's (11th July) fixture in Moscow.
 
Roberto Martinez's side knocked out five-time world champions Brazil in their quarter-final match on Friday (6th July).
 
A Fernandinho own goal and a Kevin De Bruyne strike put the European side 2-0 up at half time, but despite a Renato Augusto goal in the second half, Belgium held on to claim a spot in the semi-final.
 
Belgium's opponents France comfortably came through their tie against Uruguay, beating the South American side 2-0 thanks to goals from Raphael Varane and Antonie Griezmann.
 
The last time Belgium made it to this stage of the World Cup was 1986, where they finished fourth.
 
A win against France on Tuesday would see Belgium record their best World Cup finish in the nation's history. 