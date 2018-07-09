President Macron to attend France's World Cup semi against Belgium

His public diary confirmed late Sunday that Macron would watch his team play for a place in Sunday's final.

Macron had said before the tournament that he could come to Russia if Les Bleus make the semis.

Only a few western European and North American dignitaries have come to Russia in the wake of criticism on Russia's military role in the Syrian civil war and the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

Belgian King Philippe and Swiss president Alain Berset have been among those attending games, and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was present for her team's last two games.

It remains to be seen whether British politicians will come to Russia after the diplomatic disturbances of the past months.

England play their semi-final Wednesday in Moscow against Croatia, and then either the final or third-place match.