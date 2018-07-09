Uruguay depart Nizhny Novgorod after quarter-final defeat to France

Uruguay's World Cup ended when they lost 2-0 to France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Friday after goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann - the second coming courtesy of a mistake by Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Edinson Cavani found the time to stop for photos with fans and sign autographs as the squad departed from Nizhny Novgorod airport on Sunday.

Forwards Cavani and Luis Suarez scored three and two goals respectively in Russia as 'La Celeste' finished top of Group A with three wins from three.

Oscar Tabarez's side and Brazil made it the furthest of any South American nation at the 2018 tournament - both reached the last eight.

Uruguay won the World Cup in 1930, as hosts, and in Brazil in 1950 and have finished in fourth place on three previous occasions, in 1954, 1970 and 2010.