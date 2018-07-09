Croatia reflect on reaching semi-finals and look ahead to facing England

Zlatko Dalic spoke to the media on Sunday - the day after Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals after knocking out hosts Russia in the quarter-finals.

With the match finishing 2-2 after extra-time, Croatia won 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

The 'Blazers' became only the second team to win two penalty shoot-outs in a single tournament - the other was Argentina in 1990.

Dalic's side will now face England in the semi-finals at the Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday (11th July).

Croatia's only previous semi-final appearance was in France 1998, when they went on to finish third.

The last time both teams played against each other was back in 2009, during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, when England thrashed their opponents 5-1.

Asked about the re-match, Dalic said: "As much as we respect England, we respect ourselves and we believe in our strengths so we don't fear England or anybody else."

Following Croatia's win over Russia, FIFA issued a formal warning to Domagoj Vida, who praised Ukraine in a video after his team's victory, but the defender will be available to play against England.

The video showed Croatia defender Domagoj Vida shouting "glory to Ukraine" before the retired ex-player Ognjen Vukojevic added, "This win is for Dynamo and Ukraine ... go Croatia."

The statement angered many Russian social media users amid the political tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Vukojevic and Vida played together at Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev.

Vida played a major part in Croatia's win over Russia, scoring a header in extra-time and converting a penalty in the shoot-out.