France train a day after their quarter-final victory over Uruguay

France trained at the Glebovets Stadium in Western Moscow on Saturday (7th July) as they look ahead to their World Cup semi-final against Belgium on Tuesday (10th July).

Didier Deschamps' side defeated Uruguay 2-0 in their quarter-final in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday (6th July) with goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann.

Deschamps can look ahead to their semi-final in Saint Petersburg against fellow European heavyweights Belgium with no fresh injury concerns.

France are now just two games away from a repeat of their sole World Cup triumph on home soil back in 1998.

They have won just one of their last five contests with Belgium - all international friendlies - but 'Les Bleus' won their previous World Cup meeting, back in 1986 in the third-fourth place playoff, 4-2 after extra time.