Belgium train in Moscow on the eve of their quarter-final with Brazil

Roberto Martinez had his full squad in training on Thursday as Belgium made their final preparations for face Brazil in the World Cup quarter-final.

The European side survived a real scare in their round of 16 game with Japan, overhauling a two goal deficit late on to run out 3-2 winners and reach the final eight of the tournament.

Against a side with the quality of Brazil, Martinez will be hoping that they don't leave things as late again.

The five time former Champions may have failed to fully hit their stride so far in this tournament, but few can afford the comfort of underestimating them.

They beat local rivals Mexico 2-0 to reach the final eight, and underlined their reputation as a side who know how to win knock out games.

With their most recent titles coming in 1994 and 2002, the last time Brazil failed to reach the quarter-finals was in 1990 and they were fourth in their home tournament in 2014.

But they will be without midfielder Casemiro, who is suspended after picking up a second yellow card against Mexico, while Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Felipe Luis are all just one booking away from missing out on a potential semi-final.

For Belgium, Kevin de Bryune and Jan Vertonghen are similarly vulnerable, but with Romelu Lukaku now fully fit they are thought to be without any injury concerns.

Martinez will hope that his squad can draw on their experiences of reaching the quarter-finals in 2014, where they impressed before losing to 1-0 to eventual runners up Argentina.

Having never won a major tournament - their World Cup best was a fourth place finish in 1986 - Belgium will be hoping to go at least one stage closer to the title, on this occasion.

The two sides have met on four previous occasions with Brazil winning three times.

A semi-final meeting with France or Uruguay awaits the winner of this game.