Top seed Federer, the eight-time champion, goes on to face either 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic of Croatia or Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer's longest streak of sets won at Wimbledon was 34 between the third round in 2005 to the 2006 final.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Swiss star fired 16 aces and 48 winners past Lacko, the world number 73.