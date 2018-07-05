France train ahead of Uruguay clash

France trained at the World Cup base in Glebovski, western Moscow on Wednesday ahead of their meeting with Uruguay in Friday's quarter-final in Nizhny Novgorod.

It is the third time in four World Cup finals that France have reached the last eight.

Four years ago in Brazil, they went out in the quarter-finals to eventual champions Germany, who were the World Cup hosts in 2006 when 'Les Bleus' were beaten in the final by Italy.

But perhaps the highest profile absentee in Friday's match will be Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay striker limped off with a hamstring problem in his side's round of 16 win over Portugal after scoring both of his side's goals.