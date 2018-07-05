Only 10 candidates for football's 2018 best player award

The players in question will be selected by a 13-strong panel that includes legends such as Brazil's Ronaldo and Germany's Lothar Matthaeus.

National team captains and coaches, media and fans then elect the best player in a poll between July 23 and August 10. The winner will be crowned at The Best FIFA Football Awards on September 24 in London.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won the prestigious award - now called The Best FIFA Men's Player and formerly known as FIFA World Player and Ballon d'Or - five times each over the past 10 years.

Awards will also be given out for best women's player, best men's and women's coach, best goalkeeper and best goal, and there is also a fair-play prize.