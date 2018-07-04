"We knew we could the final" Russia confident ahead of QF v Croatia

Russia trained at their Novogorsk base on Wednesday (4rd July) ahead of World Cup quarter-final match against Croatia.

Few expect Russia to get this far but they have beaten one of the favourites already - knocking out Spain in a penalty shootout.

Russia did little attacking - with just one shot on target in the match including extra time - with Spain also enjoying 74 percent of the possesion.

But with Sergei Ignashevich marshalling the defence and with Aleksandr Golovin the creative force, Russia found a way to win.

Croatia will start the match as strong favourites, but belief is now running through a Russia side playing on home turf.

The match against Coatia is on Saturday (7th July) at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.