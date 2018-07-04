"We knew we could the final" Russia confident ahead of QF v Croatia

  • Wednesday 04, July 2018 in 4:57 PM
Sharjah24 - AP: "We knew we could reach the final" - Russia's Aleksandr Golovin is confident ahead of World Cup quarter-final match against Croatia on Saturday (7th July) in Sochi.
Russia trained at their Novogorsk base on Wednesday (4rd July) ahead of World Cup quarter-final match against Croatia.
 
Few expect Russia to get this far but they have beaten one of the favourites already - knocking out Spain in a penalty shootout.
 
Russia did little attacking - with just one shot on target in the match including extra time - with Spain also enjoying 74 percent of the possesion.
 
But with Sergei Ignashevich marshalling the defence and with Aleksandr Golovin the creative force, Russia found a way to win.
 
Croatia will start the match as strong favourites, but belief is now running through a Russia side playing on home turf.
 
The match against Coatia is on Saturday (7th July) at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.