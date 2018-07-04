Brazil train in Sochi having dispatched Mexico from the tournament at the last-16 stage

Sharjah 24 – AP: There was a festive atmosphere in the Brazil camp on Tuesday as the players were joined by their children at the practice session in Sochi, a day after the "Selecao" secured a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals against Belgium with a 2-0 win over Mexico.
And there was good news for Brazil head coach Tite too, as forward Douglas Costa joined the practice session and was cleared to return to squad after recovering from a muscle injury.
 
Costa had been working separately from the group since injuring his right thigh in the game against Costa Rica on June 22nd, missing the last group game against Serbia and the round of 16 game against Mexico.
 
A few other Brazilian players have needed medical attention during the tournament in Russia, including Neymar, Danilo, Fred, Renato Augusto and Marcelo.
 
Even coach Tite had to visit team doctors after pulling a muscle while celebrating a goal in the game against Costa Rica.
 
Marcelo did not play against Mexico after being replaced early in the game against Serbia because of a back spasm.
 
It remains unclear if the veteran left back will be available for Friday's quarter-final match against Belgium.