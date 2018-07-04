Croatia want to lift World Cup as they prepare to face Russia in the quarter-finals

Following a day off to rest from their thrilling round of 16 match against Denmark, Croatia are now fully focused on facing hosts Russia in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Having left their base camp outside Saint Petersburg in the cooler north, the team held their first training session on Tuesday in hot and humid Sochi, where they will play against the hosts.

"We are in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, which is a big success for us," defender Domagoj Vida told a media conference prior to practice.

"But our goals are higher. God willing, we would like to lift the World Cup trophy and that's why we are here."

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saved three penalties against Denmark in a shoot-out to help his side reach the last eight.

He said that he expects to face a "defensive-minded" Russia when the two nations meet in the coastal city on Saturday.