Russia 2018 is better than the Brazil World Cup, says Russian captain Igor Akinfeev

Following their surprise win over Spain in the World Cup knockout stages, the Russia squad trained at their Novogorsk base on Tuesday.

The hosts next face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Russia's performances up to now have far exceeded expectations and their penalty shoot-out victory over the former world champions has sent country into a frenzy.

Captain Igor Akinfeev was just one of the heroes for Russia that night, but the goalkeeper's timely interventions put the host nation through to the the last eight for the first time in their history.

Croatia also beat Denmark on penalties in the round of 16 on Sunday (1st July), and the pair will meet at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.