France look ahead to quarter-final with Uruguay

It was a stunning performance from "Les Bleus", and especially from 19-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored a brace of goals.

In the quarter-finals, France face Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday 6th July.

The South Americans may be without striker Edinson Cavani, who scored twice in the round of 16 match against Portugal, but went off injured in the process.

There's an atmosphere of euphoria in the French camp after the victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina, but assistant coach Guy Stephan, who spoke to the media on Monday, tried to play down the expectations.

"We don't have to be in a state of euphoria, because the real challenge is waiting for us on Friday and it is going to be a tough challenge" Stephan said.

At Monday's training, forward Antoine Griezmann, defender Raphael Varane and midfielder Benjamin Mendy worked apart from the group, while another defender, Lucas Hernandez, only ran for a few minutes.

In the game against Uruguay, midfielder Blaise Matuidi will be suspended and could be replaced by Corentin Tolisso.