Colombia train and talk on eve of round of 16 match with England

A mostly meaningless final group game could end up defining England's World Cup.

With two very different paths through the draw on offer and qualification in the bag, England coach Gareth Southgate rested players for the match against Belgium.

England lost 1-0 in a game where both teams only occasionally showed attacking intent, and that loss set up a second-round game against Colombia.

Southgate told his team not to think beyond the Colombia clash, reminding players that England haven't won a knockout game since beating Ecuador at the World Cup in 2006.

The last-16 loss to Iceland at the 2016 European Championship helped give Southgate the support he needed to accelerate a rebuild of the England team and focus on younger players.

For Colombia the focus is on James Rodriguez, who went off injured during Colombia's 1-0 win over Senegal on Thursday (28th June) and missed training on Friday (29th June) and Saturday (30th June).

A scan showed he has a swelling in his right calf but Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman confirmed he is fit to play.

England forward Harry Kane was the top scorer in the group stage with five goals, all against Tunisia and Panama.

He's made no secret of the fact he'd like to be the World Cup's top scorer.

Standing in Kane's way is his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Davinson Sanchez, likely to start at centre-back for Colombia.

Colombia are focused on trying to stop England at set pieces, since four of Kane's five goals so far, and six of England's eight in total, came from dead-ball situations.