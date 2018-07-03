England train ahead of round of 16 game with Colombia

England trained at their headquarters in St. Petersburg on Monday, before making the short journey to Moscow for their round of 16 game against Colombia.

Gareth Southgate has a fully fit squad to choose from for Tuesday's match at the Otkritie Arena, with just midfielder Fabian Delph absent.

Delph - who has gone home to England for the birth of his third child - is expected to return to Russia if England advance to the quarter-finals.

Tournament top scorer Harry Kane will be looking to add to his five goals, and is expected to be supported by Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard of Manchester United in attack.

England last played Colombia in the World Cup back in 1998, with Darren Anderton and David Beckham both scoring in secure a 2-0 win that saw England advance to the knockout stage.

Southgate will be hoping England can continue their unbeaten run against the South American side, having won three and drawn two of their five previous meetings.