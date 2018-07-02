Japan train in Rostov-on-Don ahead of their round of 16 match with Belgium

Japan finalised their preparations for their round of 16 match with Belgium on Sunday.

The side reached the knock out stages of the World Cup after finishing second in Group H with four points from one win, one draw and one loss, becoming the first team ever to progress because of fair play, having accumulated fewer yellow cards than group rivals Senegal.

It is just the third time Japan have got this far in a World Cup - after 2002 and 2010 - while the Belgium side they are set to face have not only won all three of their games so far, but have scored more goals than any other team during the group stages.

Japan have also never won a World Cup knock-out game.

It will be a special match for goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima who spent five years playing in Belgium with Lierse and then Standard Liege, and he is clear that Japan will need to be at their best if they want to progress any further in the tournament.

But this World Cup has not been without its surprise results, and defender Gotoku Sakai believes that his side should take some confidence from that.

"They are a very strong team, as everybody knows. Also every players, big names and big clubs and it surely won't be easier for us, but we will try to do our game as we have played well in the group stage. So, we also have the possibility, Russia has showed it today against Spain, we also want to perform this way and then maybe we will also succeed."

Then winners of the game will go on to face either Brazil or Mexico in the quarter-finals.