Belgium continue their preparations to their round of 16 match with Japan

Now the highly regarded team need to prove they have more substance than they did four years ago, when the Red Devils went out at the quarter-final stage.

There is so much hype surrounding this Belgium side, anything but a semi-final appearance - matching the nation's best achievement in 1986 - will be deemed a disappointment.

Barring Belgium's route to the last eight this time is Japan - they meet on Monday 2nd July in Rostov-on-Don.

Japan emerged against most expectations from a tricky group containing Colombia, Poland and Senegal - three sides with greater firepower.

The manner of Japan's qualification will probably not send waves of fear into a Belgium squad which is as technically gifted as it is deep.

Belgium averaged three goals per game and looked flashy even when playing mostly reserves against England in winning the last group game.

The Japanese only just squeezed through, taking a route no team has ever taken out of a World Cup group.

Japan and Senegal finished with four points each, had the same goal difference, scored the same number of goals and even drew 2-2, sending it to a tie-breaker being used at the World Cup for the first time: disciplinary record.

Japan only advanced because they received fewer yellow cards than Senegal.

Now they are up against arguably the most well-balanced and complete side in the competition.

But Belgium forward Dries Mertens doesn't want to take anything for granted: "I don't forget that we have a lot of respect for this team (Japan) and we are not thinking we are going to win this game easy or something."