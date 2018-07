The "Cafeteros" are the only team in Russia to lose their opener and still make it to the round of 16.

However, Colombia's joy at moving on to the knockout round at this World Cup was tempered by concern for their star man, James Rodriguez.

James - the Bayern Munich star - was replaced by Luis Muriel after an apparent injury in the 31st minute against Senegal.

He returned to the team bench in the second half, in time to see defender Yerry Mina's header give Colombia the lead and victory.