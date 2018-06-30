Brazil continue preparations for round of 16 tie against Mexico

After enjoying a day off on Thursday (28th June) after qualifying top of Group E, Brazil's World Cup squad was back in training in Sochi on Friday.

While the first team players kept things simple, the rest of the squad were put through their paces by Tite ahead of Monday's (2nd July) round of 16 meeting with Mexico in Samara.

One concern ahead of that match is the fitness of Marcelo, who left the pitch with back spasms during the 2-0 win over Serbia on Wednesday (27th June).

The Real Madrid defender is expected to be in contention to face Mexico though.

The team's doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, said Marcelo's back problems may have been prompted by a soft mattress at the hotel the team stayed in for the game in Moscow.

Lasmar dismissed rumours that the problem may have been related to excessive physical training.

Squad members Danilo, Fred and Douglas Costa have also suffered injury problems during this World Cup, but the trio were back in light training on Friday.