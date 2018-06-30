Mexico continue preparations for their round of 16 match against Brazil

Mexico held a session at their training base on Friday and looked forward to their round of 16 match against five-times champions Brazil at the Samara Arena on Monday (2nd July).

Mexico, despite defeating Germany and South Korea, finished second in Group F behind Sweden, who beat them 3-0.

It’s the seventh consecutive time ‘El Tri’ have reached the last 16.

Mexico have played Brazil four times in World Cups, losing three and drawing one.

The last time they played it was at the group stage in Brazil 2014 with the Mexicans holding the hosts to a 0-0 draw.

Mexico have never scored a goal against Brazil in their previous four matches with Brazil finding the back of the net 11 times.