Uruguay step up preparations ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Portugal

Uruguay continued their preparations for the knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals on Wednesday (27th June) as looked ahead to their last 16 clash against Portugal.

Uruguay finished top of Group A after becoming the first country to win all of their round robin matches at Russia 2018.

Team doctor Alberto Pan revealed to the media that defender Jose Maria Gimenez was undergoing some rehabilitation in the camp, as he has been struggling with injury from the start of Uruguay's World Cup campaign.

Pan said that Gimenez's road to recovery has been promising and the medical team will regard the 23 year-old as ready to be part of first team training from Thursday onwards.

Uruguay won the World Cup twice in 1930 and 1950 - they finished fourth in 2010 and reached the round of 16 in 2014.

Uruguay face Portugal for the first time at a World Cup finals and should they beat the European champions, they come up against either Argentina or France in the quarter-finals.

That game is scheduled to take place at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, just 40 minutes away from Uruguay's base camp in the town of Borsky.