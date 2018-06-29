France train and speak to media after 0-0 draw against Denmark

With the first objective of their World Cup campaign achieved, France resumed training on Wednesday.

The side reached the round of 16 by finishing top of Group C - a goalless draw with Denmark in their final game on Wednesday, after they had already secured their progress by taking six points from their first two games with wins over Australia and Peru.

Coach Didier Deschamps rotated his squad for the final group game, and France played with little attacking intent.

Regardless, defender Presnel Kimpembe insisted that they had played three difficult games and had done well to reach the knock out stages of the tournament while admitting that they will have to improve.

"We have had three complicated games. We know that we need to wake up to show something else on the pitch. The most important thing, as I said, is to be qualified and to have finished first in group. These three games are now behind us. We're qualified. We will have to show a different side in the round of sixteen. "

Next up for France, Argentina.

While the South American's might have struggled to impress so far, with Lionel Messi among their ranks, it would be a risk to underestimate them.

But Kimpembe was clear that they are not a one man team, and have plenty of talent.

"To know that we're going to play such great players, it's always exciting. We do know that nothing is going to be easy. They have some other big names as well in this team. It's not just about Messi. They have some players who are performing very well, with great names, so it will be complicated. "

It will be a first World Cup meeting between the two sides since 1978